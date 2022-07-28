IND vs WI 2022: "There have been quite a few positives for India from this ODI series" - Parthiv Patel feels Men In Blue will be satisfied with 3-0 win in the Caribbean

Former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes Team India will be pleased with their performances in the 3-0 series win over the West Indies. The Men In Blue executed a convincing win in the rain-curtailed third ODI on Wednesday (July 27) after two close finishes earlier in the series.

With the majority of senior players rested following the tour of England, the responsibility of leading the second-string squad was handed to Shikhar Dhawan. India were dealt an early blow in the form of an injury to Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unavailable for all three matches.

However, the team pulled together to secure a whitewash in the ODI leg of their West Indies tour.

Praising the top-order and Axar Patel for their exploits during the series, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"There have been quite a few positives for India from this ODI series. The way Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer batted, showed a lot of consistency. Sanju Samson's wicket-keeping was brilliant, Axar Patel, the way he bowled and batted was brilliant. If he can bat the way he is batting, that gives another option to India when Jadeja is unfit."

India's top order is what separated the two sides over the course of the three contests. Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were among the runs, with Iyer briefly putting his short-ball worries behind him with some solid knocks.

Gill, featuring in the ODI setup for the first time since the tour of Australia in 2020, was named the Player of the Series. He scored 205 runs in the series, which included two half-centuries.

"It's a huge plus" - Parthiv Patel on what all-rounder Deepak Hooda brings to the Indian team

Team India's all-rounders also lent a crucial hand in the clean sweep with impactful performances.

Axar Patel scored a scintillating unbeaten 64 in the second ODI to help India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Deepak Hooda also made his presence felt with handy contributions throughout. Hooda bowled nine overs in the second ODI, claiming the opening wicket, and scored a crucial 33 in the run chase as well.

Highlighting Hooda's contributions to the 3-0 series win, Parthiv Patel said:

"You might not see runs or wickets from Hooda in this series, but when a part-time option can give you 8-10 overs and can bat in any situation, it is a huge plus."

Concluding that India will be pleased with their outing in the Caribbean so far, the former India wicket-keeper added:

"All in all, India will be very happy with the way this series has panned out."

The Men In Blue are scheduled to face the West Indies in a five-match T20I series, beginning on July 29.

Will the Rohit Sharma-led side continue their march towards the 2022 T20 World Cup with another series win under their belt? Let us know what you think.

