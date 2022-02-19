"Venkatesh Iyer should be given a long rope in T20s" - Wasim Jaffer

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has urged the Indian think tank to give a long rope to all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the T20I format. According to Jaffer, Iyer can fit into the one-day scheme of things as well, but the T20 version suits his style of play the most.

After a couple of tough games in South Africa, Iyer was dropped from the Indian one-day squad for the home series against West Indies. However, he has impressed in the T20I series, registering scores of 24* and 33 in quick time in the first two matches.

Asked if the batting all-rounder deserves a longer run to prove his credentials, Jaffer agreed to the observation. Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

“Venkatesh Iyer should be given a long rope in T20s as his game suits this format. But, even in one-dayers, it won’t be bad idea to give him more games. He gives you two dimensions - he bats, he bowls. He can play up the order, he can finish games. That is what I like about him."

Praising Iyer for playing some key knocks at the start of his international career, Jaffer added:

“We have all seen what Venkatesh Iyer does at the top of the order for KKR. But for him to come in at the end and feature in that partnership with (Rishabh) Pant, it was very crucial. It was very heartening to see a youngster like him do so well. It is not easy for him. He is playing his first few international games. Yet, he came out and hit those big sixes straightaway in what was a fine knock.”

BCCI @BCCI



Bring up a 50-run partnership between them.



Live - #INDvWI @Paytm How good have these two beenBring up a 50-run partnership between them.Live - bit.ly/INDvWI-2NDT20I How good have these two been 👏👏Bring up a 50-run partnership between them.Live - bit.ly/INDvWI-2NDT20I #INDvWI @Paytm https://t.co/tbBhdYTGSB

Iyer and Pant (52* off 28) added 76 off only 35 balls during the second T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Friday. The partnership lifted India to 186 for 5, batting first.

“It was a very important innings for his T20 record” - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant’s knock

Discussing Pant’s blazing innings, the former opener added that the explosive keeper-batter needed that kind of a knock to prove his T20 credentials in international cricket. Jaffer said:

“It was a very important innings in the context of the game and for his own T20 international record. He has played some outstanding innings in Tests in such a small career so far. He has played some brilliant knocks in ODIs. But in T20Is, this was a fine knock.”

BCCI @BCCI



@Paytm #INDvWI Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 52* off 28 deliveries Rishabh Pant is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 52* off 28 deliveries 👏👏@Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/qiXIn8l1Up

Pant was named Player of the Match for his brilliant innings as India clinched the three-match series 2-0 with an eight-run victory.

Edited by Sai Krishna