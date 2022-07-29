IND vs WI 2022: "We will try and work out some things, and achieve some things from this series" - Rohit Sharma looks forward to the five-match T20I series 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expects the side to learn a lot from the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play five T20Is in the Caribbean after securing a 3-0 win in the ODI series under Shikhar Dhawan's guidance.

Having named a near full-strength squad for the T20I series, India will look to explore a few more combinations and options as the 2022 T20 World Cup nears by. The 2022 Asia Cup and a set of bilateral series against Australia and South Africa await India following the end of the Caribbean tour.

Stating that the team's motive is to consistently achieve things and move on, Rohit Sharma said ahead of the first T20I in Trinidad:

"Everyone is ready to go. We will try and work out some things, and achieve some things from this series as well because that has always been our goal -to always achieve something from a series and move forward."

India have momentum on their side with four successive series wins under their belt since the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Approaching the shortest format of the game through a fresh perspective, the Men in Blue have been a force to be reckoned with as of late.

"We do understand the potential that the West Indies team have, particularly in this format" - Rohit Sharma

West Indies are in the midst of a transition period following Kieron Pollard's departure from the international circuit. The Nicholas Pooran-led side have had their fair share of trouble in the ODI format, but still pose a formidable threat in the shortest format of the game due to the firepower in their arsenal.

Acknowledging the threat that the West Indies pose in T20 cricket, Sharma said:

"It's always nice to have some time off and get refreshed. I'm excited to be back and playing, can't wait for the series to get started, it is going to be an exciting one, at the same time challenging as well. We do understand the potential that the West Indies team have, particularly in this format. West Indies cherish playing this format."

India will take on the West Indies in the first of the five T20Is later today (July 29) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground in Trinidad. Who will emerge victorious in the series opener? Let us know what you think.

