IND vs WI 2022: West Indies fined for slow over rate in first T20I against India

West Indies' misery in their ongoing home season piled on as they copped a fine of 20 percent for maintaining a slow over rate in the first T20I against India in Trinidad. The Caribbean unit were an over behind the target after considering the time allowance.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees sanctioned the hosts for the offense. On-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, along with third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard, leveled the charge.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran accepted the offense, thus negating the need for a formal hearing. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees every time a side fails to complete overs in the allotted time.

West Indies extend their losing streak against India

Rohit Sharma-led side took a 1-0 lead. (Credits: Twitter)

The Men in Maroon continued their poor run against India, losing the first of their five T20Is by 68 runs. The home side were on track to restrict the visitors to a modest total until Dinesh Karthik tore their bowling apart with his cameo.

The veteran keeper-batter struck a quickfire 19-ball 41 to lift his team to a competitive total of 190-6. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein picked up figures of 4-0-14-1 in an otherwise mediocre bowling performance from the hosts.

Their chase never got going as the tourists' bowling unit struck at regular intervals. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 20 on a pitch where the Indian spinners made life difficult for the batters. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi shared five out of the remaining wickets that fell.

The West Indies have already suffered a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series preceding this and had also lost to Bangladesh by the same margin in the ODIs. The second T20I between the two sides will take place on August 1 at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevits.

