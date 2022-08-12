IND vs ZIM 2022: "He has failed to show consistency" - Maninder Singh feels Shubman Gill should make way for KL Rahul at the top

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh feels KL Rahul will replace Shubman Gill at the top of the order for India's ODI series against Zimbabwe. Rahul was declared fit by the BCCI on Thursday (August 11) and will lead the Men in Blue in the three-match series.

The experienced Shikhar Dhawan is almost a certain starter at the top of the order. There's a case to be made for Gill, though, after he won the Player of the Series award against the West Indies with three half-centuries in three games.

However, Maninder Singh reckons that making Rahul open the batting ahead of Gill is a no-brainer. Replying to Sportskeeda's query in an online media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, here's what he said about the Gill-Rahul conundrum:

"As far as Shubman Gill is concerned, he has got many opportunities for India. He has failed to show consistency. If KL Rahul is coming back into the Indian side then he should be opening straight away. That's where he has got a lot of runs and has put India in a strong position."

Shubman Gill can bat at any number: Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh feels that while Shubman Gill shouldn't open, he can still be a good enough batter in the middle-order. The youngster has been in fine form of late and Singh feels this could give him an edge over the others in contention for a middle-order spot. On this, the former cricketer stated:

"Whoever is in form should be a part of the first XI. The biggest advantage with Gill is that he can bat at any number."

Singh added:

"I feel that he plays one good innings and then just gives it away in 2-3 that follow. Once he shows that consistency, his confidence will grow. He is the cricketer to watch out for."

India and Zimbabwe will clash in the first ODI on August 18 at the Harare Sports Club.

Having already made a good impression in the ODIs against the West Indies, can Gill continue his rich vein of form against Zimbabwe? Let us know in the comments.

