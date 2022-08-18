IND vs ZIM 2022: "It will be nice facing him" - Innocent Kaia looking forward to facing Mohammad Siraj in the ODI series

Zimbabwe batter Innocent Kaia has named Mohammed Siraj as the bowler he looks forward to playing in the upcoming three-match ODI series. The Harare-born player has made a bright start to his career since making his debut in June 2022 against Afghanistan.

The 30-year-old batter rose to prominence following a record 192-run partnership with Sikandar Raza in the first ODI against Bangladesh. Kaia recorded his maiden ton in the process as the Regis Chakabva-led side secured a memorable seven-wicket victory after chasing down a 304-run total.

Hoping to score some runs off Mohammed Siraj in the three-match ODI series, Kaia said in an interview with NDTV:

"Mohammed Siraj is a good bowler. It will be nice facing him. It will be nice to get runs off him because he's a good bowler."

Stating the importance of veteran Sikandar Raza in the setup, Kaia added:

"Sikandar Raza is batting well at the moment. He's in the form of his life at the moment. Everything that he touches turns to gold. So we're just looking forward that he keeps that momentum. Whatever he is doing, he is going to do it against India. For us, at the moment, I don't want to lie, we are playing good cricket,"

Zimbabwe will host India for the first time since 2016. The Chevrons recorded a memorable win in the first T20I, but faced defeat in the remaining contests.

"I'm sure we'll give India a tough time when they come here" - Innocent Kaia

Zimbabwe have turned a corner under the regime of former player Dave Houghton. The side secured qualification for the preliminary stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup and also recently defeated Bangladesh in both the ODI and T20I series.

Claiming that the hosts are on the lookout to upstage India in the three-match series, he said:

"The confidence is high at the moment because the guys are playing well. The coach is always positive when it comes to playing cricket. He is always telling us what to do and what not to do. I'm sure we'll give India a tough time when they come here. I'm looking forward to win this series, that's the plan."

India will take on Zimbabwe in the first of three ODIs later today (August 18) at the Harare Sports Club.

Who will win the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe? Let us know what you think.

