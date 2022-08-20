IND vs ZIM 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India bundle hosts for 161 in the 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe managed to set a paltry target of 162 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against Team India on Saturday (August 20) at the Harare Sports Club.

Much to the disappointment of fans back home, Indian captain KL Rahul invited the hosts to bat first after winning the toss again.

It was the encore of the first ODI as Zimbabwe got off to yet another poor start, losing openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano (7 in 32 balls) and Innocent Kaia (16 off 27 balls) with just 27 runs on the board.

The African nation could never recover from the collapse as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got all-out for 161 in 38.1 overs. Shardul Thakur was the standout bowler for Team India, finishing with figures of 3/38 in his seven overs. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Deepak Hooda took one wicket apiece.

"What is it that you are going to get out of it?"- Aakash Chopra analyzes Team India's gains from Zimbabwe tour

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra questioned the logic and motive behind organizing a series between India and Zimbabwe when the hosts are failing to pose any challenge.

Shedding light on the clear mismatch between the two sides in the current series, Chopra said:

"Some matches are like that when they are about to start, you say why are you playing? What is it that you are going to get out of it? You get that sort of feel in India-Zimbabwe matches. The last time when India lost to Zimbabwe, the year was 2013. I was playing cricket, that was the year I gave up playing cricket." [sic]

Explaining his stance, he added:

"We are not talking about the opposition at all, we are talking about how we can make the task difficult for ourselves. The last game was a near-perfect match. People did not get to bat. So what do I expect here? The opposition team is not able to challenge you as much, so find ways to challenge yourselves."

After a resounding 10-wicket victory in the first ODI, Team India will be eyeing to seal the series with another win tonight.

