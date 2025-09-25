India announce squad for IND vs WI 2025 Test series; all-rounder named vice-captain while veteran batter dropped

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named a 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against the West Indies. The Shubman Gill-led side will kickstart their home season on October 2, with the series opener slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.In the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a fractured foot, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain of the side. The majority of the squad that travelled to England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy retain their place in the red-ball squad. However, not marking their presence is batter Karun Nair, who has been omitted from the squad after a mixed return to the side after a prolonged seven-year absence. Also missing is Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has instead been included in the Rest of India squad for the 2025 Irani Cup. Pacer Arshdeep Singh also misses out, while Prasidh Krishna retains his place despite sustaining a concussion in the ongoing second unofficial Test against Australia 'A'. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also finds a place in the squad amid workload concerns. It is to be noted that the Test series will begin a mere four days after the culmination of the Asia Cup 2025. The in-form left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal earns a return to the side after impressive outings in the Duleep Trophy and for India 'A'. He made his debut during the 2024 home series against England, and also featured in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series.The hosts have named a strong spin quartet of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also features in the squad after recovering from an injury that ended his campaign in England abruptly. This marks his maiden call-up for a home series after having played Tests only in Australia and England so far. Shreyas Iyer was not considered for selection after having requested the BCCI for a break from red-ball cricket amid injury and workload concerns. Team India squad for two-match Test series against West Indies Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and N JagadeesanTeam India last lost a home Test against the West Indies in 1994 Team India have an exceptional record against West Indies on home soil across the last couple of decades. They have recorded eight wins out of the last ten matches, with the last recorded loss coming in 1994 in Mohali. As far as the visitors are concerned, they have already named their squad for their first tour of India since 2018. The Roston Chase-led side recently suffered a 0-3 whitewash against Australia at home, and recalled batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze while former captain Kraigg Brathwaite was excluded.