India break all-time T20I record by chasing 58 in just 4.3 overs in Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

India created a new personal record for the fastest chase in terms of overs faced in a T20I in their Asia Cup 2025 opener against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The Men in Blue knocked off the 58 runs needed in 4.3 overs to get their campaign off to a winning start.

India broke their previous record of 5.3 overs, when they defeated Australia by nine wickets at Ranchi in 2017. The hosts had knocked off the 48 runs needed in six overs with three balls to spare, with Virat Kohli top scoring with an unbeaten 22.

Abhishek Sharma made 30 off 16 balls to set the tone in the short chase. He was dismissed while trying to clear the midwicket boundary after putting on 48 runs for the first wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav joined Shubman Gill in the middle and the latter sealed the win by nine wickets off the third ball of the fifth over with a boundary off Simranjeet Singh.

Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube star with the ball as India cruise to nine-wicket win against UAE

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube shared seven wickets between them to bowl UAE out for 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Suryakumar Yadav's decision to win the toss and field first was vindicated as the bowlers put in an impressive performance in their tournament opener.

Kuldeep took three wickets in one over to derail the UAE innings and Dube complemented him with the ball as India made light work of the opposition. Sanju Samson found a place in the starting XI over Jitesh Sharma and he returned with two catches, one each of Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav.

UAE next take on Oman at Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15, while India face arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

