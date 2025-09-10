Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike leaves UAE reeling in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Sep 10, 2025 21:15 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday - Source: Getty

Indian left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed United Arab Emirates (UAE) batters Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Waseem and Harshit Kaushik for three, 19 and two runs, respectively, in the same over in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.

Chopra fell while trying to clear the long on boundary, but was caught by Shubman Gill. A few balls later, Waseem was given out lbw, in the ninth over. The 30-year-old rounded off by sneaking the ball between Kaushik's bat and pad to castle the off stump and claim his third wicket, in the ninth over of the innings.

Watch the video of the over here

The match against UAE on Wednesday was Kuldeep's first T20I for India since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. He was picked in the side alongwith Varun Chakaravarthy as the Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike leaves UAE reeling against India at Dubai

The UAE made a sedate start to the innings, reaching 41/2 after six overs. However, their innings derailed rapidly in the ninth over of the innings when Kuldeep Yadav removed three batters to peg them back significantly.

Jasprit Bumrah took the first wicket of the UAE innings, dismissing Alishan Sharafu for 22. Varun Chakaravarthy then claimed the second scalp of the innings, when he removed Muhammad Zohaib for two runs, caught by Kuldeep Yadav.

Earlier, Sanju Samson found a place in India's playing XI as did both Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma. Arshdeep Singh, who is one shy of taking 100 T20I wickets, was not included in the playing XI as India opted to go with only one specialist seamer. At the time of writing, UAE were 57/9 after 13 overs with Haider Ali and Muhammad Rohid Khan at the crease.

