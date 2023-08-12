India considering using Rohit Sharma at number 4, KL Rahul to undergo crucial fitness test on Aug 18: Report

There is uncertainty surrounding KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's return to India's ODI setup in time for the ODI World Cup. As a result, the Indian team are considering pushing Rohit Sharma down the order to the number four spot, according to The Indian Express.

This would mean Ishan Kishan, who scored three consecutive fifties in the recent ODI series against West Indies, would open with Shubman Gill.

Rahul, who had cemented the number five position in the batting order for himself, will undergo a fitness test on August 18. The selectors will take a call on whether to include him in the squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will start on August 31.

There's no such indication of recovery for Iyer, who underwent back surgery a few months ago. His return looks more doubtful than Rahul's currently. The Mumbai-born right-hander was India's best bat at number four for a long time, having scored over 800 runs at an average of over 40 there since 2019.

The report also said if both of them are not fit for the Asia Cup, they are unlikely to be included in the 2023 World Cup squad. This is because of their lack of game time and uncertain form in the lead-up to the marquee event.

India also looking at Sanju Samson at number four, Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav at five

If KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are not fit, the other option being mulled by India is to play Sanju Samson at number four. The Rajasthan Royals skipper scored a half-century in the third ODI against West Indies from that position, which was the first for any number four batter in 2023 for India. Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav might follow him at number five.

Suryakumar's poor form at four means he is now being looked at to only play below number five. The team will hope for him to fire at number six with Hardik Pandya stabilizing number five. Tilak hasn't played an ODI yet but showed bright form in the first three matches of his maiden T20I series against West Indies.