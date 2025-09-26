"India have made a lot of accommodation for Bumrah" - Former RCB pacer's stunning statement after India announce squad for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former India pacer Varun Aaron believes that the team management have made a lot of adjustments to their plans and combinations, keeping Jasprit Bumrah's availability and long-term future in mind. The speedster was named in the squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies amid his highly focused workload management.

Bumrah featured in only three Tests during the five-match Test series against England, and was recently rested for the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against Oman. While there was debate surrounding the pacer's availability for the West Indies Tests amid a hectic schedule, the selectors have made a massive statement by including him for the assignment.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed during the squad selection press conference that the bowler will be available to play both the Tests, despite the series set to commence only four days after the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Varun Aaron opined that Bumrah's workload will continue to be managed within a series, instead of him being used extensively and given prolonged breaks.

"After the drubbing we got against New Zealand, I don't think Gautam Gambhir or Shubman Gill, because it is his first home series as captain, I'm sure he does not want to give even an inch, not even a quarter. I think they are very serious about Test cricket. India have made a lot of accommodation for Bumrah. If you are managing someone's workload to that extent, you want him in every series. I think they might manage Bumrah's workload in the ODIs in Australia as well. He might just play two," Varun Aaron said on ESPN Cricinfo.

The second Test against West Indies could go on until October 14, if the match stretches to the fifth day. This gives the Indian team only a five-day break, with the first ODI against Australia slated to take place on October 19.

"Kuldeep Yadav has been waiting too long in the wings" - Varun Aaron

The Men in Blue named a full-fledged spin quartet for the West Indies series, along expected lines. However, with the trio of Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel providing a shot at near-invincible batting depth, it may force Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI once again.

The left-arm wrist spinner did not avail a single outing during the tour of England as India focused on fielding all-rounders to enhance their balance and depth. His last red-ball appearance came during the series opener against New Zealand in late 2024.

"All three (spinners) can bat, that is the best part of the Indian set up, where you have somebody like Axar, Jadeja, and Sundar. I hope that Kuldeep Yadav gets a game in this series, but if they choose that route, they can have 3 spinners who can bat. Kuldeep Yadav has been waiting too long in the wings, and he has been putting up performances in every competition, except Test cricket," Varun Aaron said.

The first Test between India and the West Indies is set to begin from October 2 onwards, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

