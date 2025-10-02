"You don't expect green tops in India" - Mohammed Siraj reflects on 4-fer on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj admitted that he was happy to bowl on a green top on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. The 31-year-old states that bowlers don't get seaming tracks too often in India, so he was pleased to bowl first in Ahmedabad.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test against India. However, the move backfired as the visitors were bundled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. In response, the hosts went to stumps at 121-2 in 38 overs.

Siraj was the star of the show for India with the ball on Day 1. He claimed 4-40 from 14 overs, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3-42 from 14 overs. Speaking at the end of the day's play, the Hyderabad pacer reflected on the Day 1 surface in Ahmedabad and said:

"We got a very good start with the ball. You don't expect to get green tops in India too often. We got one here, so I was very excited. We got a seaming track when he played New Zealand in Bengaluru last year. After that, we got one here. So, I was very excited and enjoyed it a lot."

The right-arm pacer picked Brandon King's wicket as the scalp he enjoyed the most. Explaining the reason, Siraj said:

"I enjoyed Brandon King's wicket. I have planned it in my mind and the execution was exactly as I wanted. The earlier balls were hitting the pads, so I thought I'll bowl a stump line. I did exactly that and felt really good.

King was the third wicket to fall in West Indies' first innings. He shouldered arms to a nip-backer and saw his middle stump knocked out.

"Wobble seam has given me a lot of success" - Mohammed Siraj

During the press conference, Siraj also admitted that adding the wobble seam delivery to his repertoire has made him a much better bowler that he was before. The pacer revealed that he practiced bowling the particular delivery a lot and is reaping rewards for the same. He explained:

"In 2018, I had a natural in-swinger. When the in-swingers stopped, the out-swingers started automatically. Then I started practicing the wobble seam delivery and grew confident about it. Wobble seam has given me a lot of success in international cricket. I have realized this is an important weapon for me. When the out-swinger doesn't work, I have the wobble seam delivery."

After West Indies were bowled out for 162, India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 36 and Sai Sudharsan for seven. At stumps on Day 1, KL Rahul was batting on 53 and skipper Shubman Gill on 18.

Renin Wilben Albert

