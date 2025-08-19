“India moving backwards” – Fans get frustrated as star player gets selected in 15-member squad for 2025 Asia Cup

Shubman Gill has made his comeback to India's T20 squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The 25-year-old has also been appointed vice-captain for the continental tournament, replacing Axar Patel for the specific role.Interestingly, Gill played his last T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2024. He has amassed 578 runs in 21 matches at a strike rate of 139.27, averaging 30.42 with the help of one century and three fifties.In the IPL 2025 season, Gill amassed 650 runs in 15 innings while leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) at a strike rate of 155.87, hitting six half-centuries.The majority of fans on X were not impressed with the BCCI's decision to bring back Shubman Gill in the side. One user wrote:&quot;Shubman Gill is not a T20 batsman. How Jaiswal can't get into the T20 team is baffling!&quot;Another user commented:&quot;Shubman Gill ko kaha khilaoge abhi. Sanju ko drop karoge kya (Where will you play Shubman Gill, drop Sanju?&quot;A third user added:&quot;Can someone answer me why Shubman Gill is being favoured?&quot;Here are a few mixed reactions:Shubman Gill parody @ShubmanGill77sLINKBurnol moment for haters. Shubman Gill named VC for the Asia Cup @ShubmanGill #AsiaCup #shubmangill #asiacup2025Dhiraj slathia @dhirajslathia99LINK@vikrantgupta73 Shubman gill in the t20 ...india moving backwardsDAHIYA SAYS..... @jaatdevta1438LINKBro defeated the Mumbai Lobby and Their PR - Shubman Gill. ❤️🔥India captain and BCCI selection chairman justify Shubman Gill's selection for the 2025 Asia CupTeam India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and BCCI's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, have justified Shubman Gill's selection for the 2025 Asia Cup. Speaking at the press conference, Yadav said that the Punjab batter was busy with Test cricket, so he didn't play as many T20Is since July last year. He said (via Firstpost):&quot;Last time when he played T20 post WC, when we went to SL, he was vice-captain. That’s where we started new cycle for T20WC. After that we got busy with Test cricket, and he didn’t get opportunities. We’re happy to have him.&quot;On the other hand, Agarkar lauded Gill for his recent heroics with the bat and as captain in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. He said in the same interaction (via RepublicWorld):&quot;In both T20 cricket (IPL) and Test cricket, Gill is already leading. He was also the vice-captain the last time he played in T20Is. We do see leadership qualities in him, and he showed his quality by exceeding expectations with the bat in England (during the Test series).&quot;India will begin their 2025 Asia Cup campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10.