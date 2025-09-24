"India must have a terrible day" - Former cricketer's bold prediction on Asia Cup 2025 final

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes the Men in Blue are overwhelming favorites to win the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, barring an unfathomable off-day in the final. Team India dominated the tournament from the get-go, winning all three group stage games.They continued their incredible run by beating Pakistan in their first Super Four clash a few days back. Coming off their impressive 2024 T20 World Cup title run, India have continued to dominate in T20Is, winning 21 out of their last 24 matches.Talking about the possible threat to India in the Asia Cup final, Uthappa emphatically said on the KimApa YouTube show (0:42):&quot;No one. If that even is a possibility, India must have a terrible day. To think that these youngsters are going to have a terrible day, it can happen in cricket, but it seems highly unlikely. A lot of them are playing for their spots in the World Cup and everything can change. Everyone's driven to perform so it's very unlikely that India won't walk away with the Asia Cup.&quot;India are the defending Asia Cup champions, having won the title in the ODI format in 2023. However, they failed to reach the final the last time the competition was played in the T20 format in 2022.&quot;Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are in some stellar form&quot; - Robin UthappaRobin Uthappa praised India's openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill for their incredible partnership that leaves the opposition bowlers on the back foot. The former is the tournament's leading run-scorer thus far with 173 runs in four games at an average of over 43 and a strike rate of 208.43.Meanwhile, Gill overcame a quiet group stage with a brilliant 28-ball 47 in India's Super Four opener against Pakistan. The duo added 105 for the opening wicket in only 59 deliveries, setting the tone for India's comfortable run chase of 172 by six wickets.&quot;Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are in some stellar form. The fact that the first two or three balls are either going to the boundary or over it puts a lot of pressure on the bowlers. Bowlers will automatically be on the backfoot, especially with the way Abhishek is batting right now. And Gill was matching him shot for shot. That's a dangerous combination,&quot; said Uthappa (via the aforementioned source).The pair will be back in action when India take on Bangladesh in their second Super Four game in Dubai tonight (September 24).