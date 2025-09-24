“India have to play him and give him a chance” - Varun Aaron’s huge statement on batter ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron urged the team management to play Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran in the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. The two-Test series will begin at Ahmedabad on October 2.Easwaran has been among the unluckiest cricketers in Indian cricket, having worked his way to earning a maiden call-up way back in 2022. He is yet to make his debut for India in Tests despite being on several of their squads over the last four years.Talking about Easwaran ahead of India's squad announcement for the West Indies series, Aaron told ESPN Cricinfo (1:19):&quot;Abhimanyu Easwaran has been sitting on the sidelines for an eternity. He has just been drooling at the opportunity of getting a game and that has never happened. I feel finally this is going to be the series where he gets a game. I don't know in what capacity or which number but I think India have to play him and give him a chance at some stage.&quot;He continued:&quot;Sai Sudharsan is definitely going to bat at 3. So maybe he (Easwaran) is going to have to change position. This top order (top 4) is never going to change because they had such a good series in England. Then Abhimanyu Easwaran is always going to be sitting out. So it could be one of those cases where you have a chat with a genuine opener and ask him if you would like to have a go at the middle order.&quot;Easwaran could not get a game in the recent five-Test series in England despite the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.&quot;I don't see him getting a look in in the top four at least for the next two series&quot; - Varun AaronVarun Aaron believes Abhimanyu Easwaran could be played in the Indian middle-order, considering the settled look of the top four. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill have made themselves lock at the top and at No. 4 with their exploits in the England series.Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan showed glimpses despite not scoring big at No. 3 in England.&quot;If you see the way they used Karun Nair, he was at 3 then at 5 so there was lot of moving around. So you never know. But how much are you going to keep benching somebody? How many series? The top four looks very solid so I don't see him getting a look in in the top four atleast for the next two series,&quot; said Aaron (via the aforementioned source).Easwaran boasts an excellent first-class record with 7,885 runs at an average of 48.67, including 27 centuries, in 104 games.