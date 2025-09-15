India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round after UAE’s 42-run win over Oman

India have progressed through to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025 after United Arab Emirates' (UAE) 42-run win over Oman in the first match of the double-header on Monday, September 15. The result eliminated Oman from progressing through to the next stage and ensured that the match between Pakistan and UAE on Wednesday, September 17, was a virtual knockout clash.

India have won both their group stage fixtures of Asia Cup 2025, so far. They beat UAE by nine wickets in their tournament opener before defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their second match on Sunday.

They will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on Friday, September 19, before the Super 4 stage, which begins on Saturday, September 20. The Men in Blue will play their first Super 4 match on Sunday, September 21.

India's T20 might in full show as they aim for top spot in Group A

India were looked at by many as the best team on view before the start of Asia Cup 2025. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have ensured that those thoughts were indeed right by putting in commanding performances in their opening two fixtures of Asia Cup 2025.

The bowlers have set things up in both those matches. Against UAE, the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube claimed combined figures of 7/11 to help skittle UAE out for 57.

The former was again in his elements in the match against Pakistan, where he took figures of 3/18 in four overs to help restrict the opposition to 127/9 in 20 overs. The 30-year-old later credited the inputs of Axar Patel, which helped him take some of those wickets.

A win against Oman on Friday, September 19, will help India secure the top spot in Group A. If Pakistan defeat UAE in their final league fixture, then the arch-rivals would meet again in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 21.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

