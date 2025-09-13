"India's going to kick everybody's you know what" - Bollywood actor's bullish statement on Team India's chances of winning Asia Cup 2025

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan has backed Team India to win the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. He predicted that the Men in Blue are going to dominate every team at the continental event.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side are off to a terrific start. They claimed a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening clash.

Hailing India as the No. 1 team, here's what Zayed said during an interaction with the news agency ANI:

"Which is the No.1 team? Tell me? It is India, brother. India's going to kick everyone's you know what out of the park. I think India is a damn good team and they are 100 per cent going to win the cup."

The Team India bowlers ran riot in their opening clash of the 2025 Asia Cup against the UAE. Skipper Suryakumar won the toss and chose to field first at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

The UAE batters went down without a fight, getting bundled out for a paltry score of 57. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube claimed four and three wickets, respectively.

India chased the target in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 30 off 16 balls, while vice-captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 in nine deliveries. The one-sided victory took the side's net run rate to 10.483.

"The new generation should also take some responsibility" - Zayed Khan on Suryakumar Yadav-led India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

During the same chat, Zayed Khan also praised Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. He lauded the 34-year-old's batting abilities and expressed confidence in his leadership skills.

He suggested that it was time for India's new generation of players to take some responsibility. Zayed remarked:

"SKY is a fantastic batter. He has a lot of experience playing in the IPL, and I feel he will be a good captain. The new generation should also take some responsibility."

India's next 2025 Asia Cup match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan. The contest will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

