India's squad for U-19 World Cup 2022 announced, Yash Dhull named captain

The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday named the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup.

The event will be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5. The 14th edition of the U-19 World Cup will see 16 teams competing for the trophy.

The selectors named Yash Dhull as the captain of India’s U-19 World Cup squad while SK Rasheed was picked as the vice-captain.

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wicketkeeper) and Aneeshwar Gautam are some of the other members of India’s U-19 World Cup squad for the 2022 edition.

Dhull was recently spotted with senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja as the at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rohit, who is undergoing rehab following his hamstring injury, gave a pep talk to India’s U-19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA.

India’s squad for the U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (WK), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

The selectors also named Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and PM Singh Rathore as standby players for the U-19 World Cup.

India will kick off their campaign in the ICC event with a match against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on January 15.

India at the U-19 World Cup

India are the most successful team in the history of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. They have won the title four times - 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition in 2020 in New Zealand.

India first won the U-19 World Cup under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif in 2000. They won it for a second time under Virat Kohli's leadership in 2008.

The other two triumphs came under Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw in 2012 and 2018 respectively.

Apart from Chand, all of the above mentioned cricketers have gone on to play for India, with Kohli captaining the senior side as well.

