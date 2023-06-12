India's tour of West Indies to start on July 12, full schedule announced

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the full schedule of India's tour of the West Indies in July-August on Monday. The tour will start on July 12 with two Tests and will also include a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series.

The Tests will be played in Dominica and Trinidad's Queen's Park Ova,l respectively. The latter would be the 100th Test between the two countries.

Barbados, Trinidad's Brian Lara Academy, and Guyana will then host two white-ball games till the third T20I. The last two T20Is will be played in Florida, USA.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India," Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said in an official statement. "One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations.”

“We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour.”

While Rohit Sharma-led India is coming off a grueling loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, West Indies will play the 2023 ODI World Cup warmup matches and qualifiers in the leadup to the first Test.

India's tour of West Indies full schedule

Test Matches

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

ODIs

27 July: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Start time: 7:00 pm IST

T20Is

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Start time: 8:00 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes