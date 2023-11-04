"India and their semifinal luck started early this time" - Fans react to Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the remainder of 2023 World Cup

Indian fans woke up to their worst fears coming true as ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 World Cup due to the injury suffered against Bangladesh.

In an attempt to stop the ball on his follow-through, the 30-year-old injured his left ankle and walked off the field. He was taken for scans and then sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further treatment with a specialist from England.

While there was hope that Hardik would return for the final round-robin game against the Netherlands and the knockout stage, the latest development is a setback to India's chances of winning the title.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been named Hardik Pandya's replacement in the Indian squad and is eligible to play from their next outing against South Africa on November 5.

Despite continuing their winning streak during Hardik's absence, Rohit Sharma has had only five specialist bowling options for his perusal, which could prove detrimental in the knockout games.

Although he did not get much of an opportunity with the bat, Hardik picked up five wickets in his three full matches in 16.3 overs of bowling. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna returned following a lengthy injury layoff in the Ireland T20Is and featured in the Asia Cup and the Australia ODIs before the World Cup.

However, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were heartbroken at the news about Hardik Pandya and also questioned Prasidh Krishna being the replacement over fellow all-rounder Axar Patel.

Team India became the first side to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-final despite Hardik Pandya's absence

India romped past Sri Lanka to go on top of the points table

Fortunately for Team India, Hardik Pandya's absence hasn't cost them in the league stages, as the side became the first to qualify for the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup.

With seven wins in as many games, Rohit Sharma and company decimated Sri Lanka by 302 runs in their latest outing to confirm their berth in the top four. It is India's fourth consecutive semi-final qualification in ODI World Cups since their dismal 2007 campaign.

The side still has two round-robin games against second-placed South Africa at Kolkata on November 5 and the Netherlands at Bengaluru on November 12.

Should India finish on top of the table, they will play the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. However, if they have a slip-up in one of their final two games that relegates them to finishing second or third, they will play the second semi-final the following day at Kolkata.

The summit clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.