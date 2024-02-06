India set to tour Zimbabwe for 5-match T20I series after 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series in July after the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday, February 6.

The series will be played from July 6 to 14 in Harare. The decision has been taken to improve bilateral ties and foster a spirit of collaboration between the two cricket boards.

India last toured Zimbabwe back in 2022 for a three-match ODI series, which they won 3-0. Before that, India toured Zimbabwe all the way back in 2016 for a three-match T20I series, which the visitors won 2-1.

The two teams last played each other in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the Men in Blue won by 71 runs.

As far as ICC T20I rankings are concerned, India are placed on top, while Zimbabwe are ranked 13th.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by Zimbabwe Cricket:

"The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.

He continued:

“Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable.

“Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani added:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India’s influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again.

He added:

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game.”

India tour of Zimbabwe schedule:

1st T20I: July 6 at 1 pm local time

2nd T20I: July 7 at 1 pm local time

3rd T20I: July 10 at 6 pm local time

4th T20I: July 13 at 1 pm local time

5th T20I: July 14 at 1 pm local time

Note: All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App