"India simply gifted one more wicket" - Former pacer slams team management's move in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh believes Team India erred tactically by sending Akash Deep as a nightwatchman in the final session of Day 4 in the ongoing Lord's Test against England in London. The fast bowler walked out to bat at No. 5 after skipper Shubman Gill's dismissal in the fourth innings.

However, Akash failed to survive and was dismissed by England captain Ben Stokes in the final over. He scored just one run off 11 balls during his brief stay at the crease as India finished 58/4 at Stumps, still requiring 135 runs more to chase the 193-run target.

Ganesh opined that the Indian think tank missed a trick by not promoting an all-rounder like Washington Sundar or Nitish Reddy after Gill's dismissal. Suggesting that the visitors 'gifted' a wicket to England by sending Akash to bat, the cricketer-turned-expert wrote on X:

"Two genuine all rounders in the team, but still you send Akashdeep as a night watchman. India simply gifted one wicket more. Could’ve easily promoted one of Sundar/Reddy after Gill’s dismissal,"

Meanwhile, after winning the toss and electing to bat, England registered a 387-run total in the first innings. The Shubman Gill-led side also ended up at 387 after their first essay.

The Indian bowlers did an impressive job to bundle out the hosts at 192 in their second innings. KL Rahul remained unbeaten at Stumps and will resume his knock on Day 5 with an overnight score of 33.

"On X, ppl want KL to protect Akashdeep" - Dodda Ganesh reacts to fans slamming Team India opener after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Ben Stokes bowled the final over of the day for England. While KL Rahul was on strike, he took a single on the very first ball. Some fans suggested that the senior batter should have remained on strike for the entire over instead of exposing the seamer.

Dodda Ganesh came out in Rahul's support by pointing out that a nightwatchman's job was to protect the main batters by occupying the strike. He wrote in a separate X post:

"From whatever little cricket I’ve played & coached at a professional level, I understand that the ‘nightwatchman’ is sent in to take majority of the strike & protect the main batters (the one in the middle & the guys to follow). On X, ppl want KL to protect Akashdeep."

Rahul notched up a fine century in the team's first innings at Lord's, scoring 100 runs off 177 deliveries. The onus will be on him to take his side to a crucial victory on Day 5 by playing another big knock.

