India U19 bowlers dismantle England for 68 in final as Shafali Verma and co. lift inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup

The India U19 Women’s team came up with a dominating performance to beat England by seven wickets in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 29. With the thumping win, India became the inaugural winners of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the India U19 Women’s team skittled out England for a paltry 68 in 17.1 overs. Titas Sadhu (2/6), Parshavi Chopra (2/13) and Archana Devi (2/17) stifled the England batting, Mannat Kashyap, skipper Shafali Verma and Sonam Yadav chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Soumya Tiwari (24*) and Gongadi Trisha (24*) added 46 for the third wicket as India romped home in 14 overs.

England’s batters were no match for India’s bowlers in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final. Sadhu stuck in the very first over for India, sending back Liberty Heap (0) caught and bowled.

Devi then claimed two wickets in the fourth over to reduce England to 16/3. Niamh Holland (10) was bowled by one that turned in from a length outside off. Holland walks across the stumps for a scoop, but missed the ball.

Trisha then took a stunning diving catch, running in from long-off to send back Grace Scrivens. The England captain saw a flighted ball and jumped down the track. However, Devi foxed her by throwing the ball slightly wide and forced Scrivens to hole out.

Sadhu could have dismissed Ryana MacDonald-Gay as well for a duck in the fifth over, but Richa Ghosh could not hold on to an edge, diving to her right. The fast bowler, however, had her second when she knocked over Seren Smale for 3 with a length ball that nipped back in.

England U19 Women’s team lost their fifth wicket exactly at the halfway stage of their innings. Charis Pavely (2) attempted a heave against Chopra. It seemed like the batter had got an inside edge, but the umpire adjudged her lbw and England sank further - to 39/5.

The wickets kept tumbling for England as India’s U19 Women maintained their dominance. Ryana MacDonald-Gay (19) succumbed to a piece of brilliance from Devi in the field. The England batter worked a fuller delivery from Chopra off her toes only for Devi to pluck out a one-handed stunner at extra cover.

A brilliant direct hit from Tiwari at covers accounted for the run-out of Josie Groves (4) at the non-striker’s end. Indian skipper Shafali chipped in by having Hannah Baker (0) stumped for a golden duck with a floated delivery outside off.

A couple of crucial boundaries from Sophia Smale took England past the 60-run mark. Kashyap dismissed Alexa Stonehouse for 11 as the England batter chipped an inviting delivery to cover.

Yadav completed the demolition job for India U19 Women with the ball as Sophia Smale (11) chipped a return catch to the bowler.

Tiwari-Trisha ease India Women to U19 World Cup glory

Chasing 69 to win the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Shafali began in typically aggressive fashion. She struck the first ball of the innings from Baker for 4 and launched Sophia Smale for a maximum over long-off in the second over. Shafali, however, fell to Baker for 15, caught by Stonehouse, who pulled off a stunning low grab at mid-on.

Shweta Sehrawat (5) then top-edged Scrivens to short fine leg. Trisha was dropped at slips on 4 off Baker’s bowling. She went on to add a defining 46 runs for the third wicket with Tiwari to ensure victory for the India U19 Women’s team.

After India eased past the 50-run mark, Trisha slapped Ellie Anderson for consecutive boundaries at the start of the 12th over. Trisha was bowled for 24, following a failed attempt to go for the glory stroke.

Tiwari (24*) hit the winning runs off the last ball of the 14th over, punching Baker through point and ringing off passionate celebrations in the Indian camp.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes