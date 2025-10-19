India vs Australia 2025, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on Australia at the Perth Stadium in the first ODI of the three-match series. The series will mark the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. Shubman Gill has taken over captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the one-day format, keeping preparations for the 2027 World Cup in mind. Rohit and Virat Kohli are part of the team, which means they are still in plans for the ICC event.

The excitement for Ro-Ko in Australia is palpable, considering that this might very well be their last tour Down Under. Rohit is 38, while Virat Kohli turn 37 in November. Both batters have quit T20Is and Tests. There is no certainty as to how long they will carry on in the one-day format.

Team India have rested pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the one-day series, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to injury. Some of the young guns could thus get an opportunity to display their talent in the much-hyped series.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Mitchell Marsh said:

“Looks like a good wicket. There is some moisture around, so hopefully we can exploit it.”

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is making his debut for India, who are going with three fast bowlers.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

“It’s a drop-in pitch. There'll be a lot of moisture and live grass. The fast men will be zipping it around.” - Matthew Hayden

Today's IND vs AUS match complete players list

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Sam Nogajski

Third umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

