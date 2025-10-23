India vs Australia 2025, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India are facing Australia at the Adelaide Oval in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Men in Blue are 1-0 down in the series and need to win the second one-dayer to stay alive in the competition.
All the hype around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the opening ODI in Perth ended up in an anti-climax as the former was out for a duck, while the latter managed only eight runs. Both would be hoping to make amends in the second one-dayer as the Men in Blue continue building their side for the 2027 World Cup.
India had the rough end of the stick in Perth as they were forced to bat amid multiple rain interruptions. However, it would be fair to say that Australia's pacers outdid them as they top four looked completely at sea. Apart from Rohit and Kohli, skipper Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer would also be keen to make an impact.
Today's IND vs AUS toss result
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Aussies have made two changes - Alex Carey and Xavier Bartlett come in for Josh Philippe and Nathan Ellis. Adam Zampa also comes into the playing XI. India are going in with an unchanged side.
IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Today's IND vs AUS pitch report
"There were some UV lights over the surface, an attempt to get some moisture out of the surface. The wicket is rock hard. There is a little bit of moisture at the top of the surface, so there should be a little bit of grip from the seam with that new ball." - Parthiv Patel and Shane Watson
Today's IND vs AUS match complete players list
India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann
IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires
Umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Sam Nogajski
Third umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe
