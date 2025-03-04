India vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy Semifinal 1 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on Australia in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The Men in Blue topped Group A, winning all three matches. The Aussies began their campaign with a five-wicket win over England. Their second match against South Africa was abandoned, while the clash against Afghanistan produced no result.

On form, and also considering the fact the Aussies are without a number of their star players, India go into the semifinals as favorites. However, Australia have a history of giving India heartbreaks in ICC knockout clashes. Travis Head scored hundreds against them in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final and 2023 ODI World Cup final. Steve Smith also has a great record against India.

The battle between India's spinners and Australia's batters could hold the key to the result in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue went into the clash against New Zealand with four spinners and two pace bowling options. Rohit Sharma admitted in the pre-match press conference that India would be tempted to play four slow bowlers against Australia as well.

India vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy Semifinal 1:

Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal match can be watched on Star Sports network channels and Sports18. As per Star Sports' X handle, the IND-AUS match will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1.

The India-Australia Champions Trophy semifinal will begin at 2:30 PM IST. The live coverage will start at 1:30 PM, while the toss will take place at 2:00 PM.

India vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy Semifinal 1: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash can be followed on JioHotstar. The live streaming of the knockout match will be available on both the JioHotstar app and the website.

India vs Australia: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Australia have met 151 times in ODIs, with the Aussies having a massive 84-57 lead in the head-to-head battle. Ten one-dayers between the two sides have ended in no result.

The Men in Blue have won three of the last five one-day matches against Australia. This will, however, be the first ODI meeting between the teams since the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

