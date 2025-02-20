India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2025 Champions Trophy: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 2 ft. Rohit Sharma

India's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign kicked off with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the ODI encounter.

However, the decision backfired as they were off to a dismal start. Bangladesh found themselves in a precarious position early on and were reeling at 35/5 after 8.3 overs.

Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali showed tremendous composure under pressure, scoring 100 and 68 runs, respectively. They helped their team get to a respectable 228-run total.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue. He bagged his sixth ODI five-wicket haul and finished with figures of 10-0-53-5. Seamer Harshit Rana bagged three wickets, while spinner Axar Patel finished with two scalps.

India's run chase began with openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's 69-run stand. While Sharma departed after an impressive 41-run knock, Gill converted his start into a big score.

The right-handed batter continued his stunning form, scoring his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the format. He notched up his eighth ODI ton, remaining unbeaten on 101.

Keeper-batter KL Rahul also chipped in with a valuable contribution of 41* runs. Bangladeshi leg spinner Rishad Hossain delivered a tidy spell, recording figures of 10-0-38-2.

India chased the target in 46.3 overs to get off the mark on the 2025 Champions Trophy points table. The India vs Bangladesh match was filled with several entertaining moments. Here, we take a look at the three such moments that generated significant buzz among fans.

#1 Team India captain Rohit Sharma drops a dolly to deny Axar Patel a hat-trick

Axar Patel propelled India into the pole position with a fantastic first over. He was handed the ball in the ninth over and struck straightaway, sending back opener Tanzid Hasan on the second ball.

On the very next ball, he got Bangladesh's senior keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim caught behind for a golden duck. Facing the hat-trick ball, Jakir Ali got an outside edge while trying to play a forward defense.

The ball went straight to skipper Rohit Sharma in the slips. However, he failed to collect the ball and ended up dropping a simple catch. He was visibly upset with himself and hit the ground thrice in anger before apologizing to Axar with folded hands.

#2 Towhid Hridoy hits his maiden ODI century to lead rescue act for Bangladesh

At one stage, crossing the 200-run mark seemed like a distant dream for Bangladesh as their top-order batters fell like nine pins. However, Towhid Hridoy had other plans.

The right-handed batter kept his calm and delivered a gutsy batting performance. Hridoy stitched a 154-run stand with Jaker Ali, the highest-ever partnership for the sixth wicket or below in the history of the Champions Trophy.

Hridoy struggled with cramps towards the back end of the inning but didn't give up and ultimately reached his century. He completed his century with a single off Mohammed Shami's bowling in the 49th over.

#3 Shubman Gill's authoritative 98-meter six against Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Shubman Gill entertained the viewers by playing some delightful strokes during his unbeaten century. He struck a splendid six off Tanzim Hasan Sakib's bowling in the ninth over with a shot that even impressed Rohit Sharma at the other end.

It was a short-of-length delivery around the off-stump. Gill got onto the front foot and hit a nonchalant short-arm jab to send the ball over the ropes for a stunning 98-meter six.

Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful batting exploits. He hit nine fours and two maximum during his unbeaten 101-run knock.

