India vs Nepal: What happened in yesterday’s match in Asia Cup 2023?

India played their final group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal yesterday (September 4) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. It was a do-or-die match for both sides, and, as expected, the Men in Blue recorded a convincing 10-wicket victory over the debutants.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led the side from the front, scoring an unbeaten 59-ball 74*. Shubman Gill supported him with a 62-ball 67* as India chased down a revised target of 145 runs in just 20.1 overs. Some of the Nepal bowlers impressed fans with their bowling, but none of them could take a wicket.

After failing to score big against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played fantastic knocks against Nepal. Sharma smacked six fours and five sixes, while Gill hit eight boundaries and a maximum in his knock. Kushal Malla bowled an economical spell of 0/11 off three overs for Nepal.

Nepal started well in Asia Cup 2023 match against India but lost momentum as the game progressed

Earlier in the day, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal. India's poor fielding allowed Nepal to score 65 runs in the first 10 overs. Opener Kushal Bhurtel played a magnificent knock of 38 runs from just 25 balls.

Once Shardul Thakur dismissed Bhurtel, India did not allow another big partnership for Nepal. Aasif Sheikh scored 58 runs, but he took 97 deliveries and batted at a strike rate of less than 60. The likes of Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla lost their wickets in single digits as Nepal were bowled out for 230 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj bagged three wickets each for India. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur accounted for one wicket each. Here is the summary of the Asia Cup 2023 game:

Brief Scores: Nepal 230 (Aasif Sheikh 58, Ravindra Jadeja 3/40) lost to India 147/0 (Rohit Sharma 74*, Shubman Gill 67*) by 10 wickets via D/L method.