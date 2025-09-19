India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India are taking on Oman in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the last match in Group A of the T20 tournament. The game is of little consequence with regard to Super 4 qualification as the line-up has already been confirmed. The Men in Blue have progressed to the next round, while Oman have been eliminated after two losses.

While the game is a dead rubber, India would be keen to continue their dominance in the Asia Cup. They began their campaign with a sublime nine-wicket victory over UAE and followed it up with a seven-wicket triumph over Pakistan. Heading into the Super 4 round, they would look for another complete performance.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been brilliant for Team India so far, with seven wickets in two matches, bagging the Player of the Match in both games. Abhishek Sharma has also impressed at the top of the order, with two blazing cameos. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored some handy runs against Pakistan. India would now be keen for the middle and lower order to get some game time.

Today's IND vs OMA toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Suryakumar said:

“We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s.”

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh come into the playing XI for India. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy have been rested.

IND vs OMA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava

Today's IND vs OMA pitch report

“It’s a good pitch, similar to yesterday. There’s a nice sprinkle of grass, but underneath it's dry. Not much spin but you can attack in powerplay. Abu Dhabi produces some good limited-overs pitches.” - Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis

Today's IND vs OMA match complete players list

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Ashish Odedara, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam

IND vs OMA - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Faisal Afridi

Third umpire: Asif Yaqoob

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

