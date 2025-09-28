India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the third meeting between the two sides in the tournament. The Men in Blue have beaten Pakistan in the two earlier meetings. However, they need to come up with yet another solid performance on Sunday to clinch the Asia Cup 2025 title.

On paper, Team India are definitely the favorites. Opening Abhishek Sharma has been in sensational form. Not only has he been consistent, but has also scored at a rapid pace. In the bowling, Kuldeep Yadav has been brilliant, with 13 scalps at an average of just under 10. Varun Chakaravarthy has also done a decent job, while the others have also chipped in.

The form of Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been a big talking point heading into the final. He has managed only 71 runs in five innings. Shubman Gill has also not converted his starts. Also, the Men in Blue will need to put up a much improved show when it comes to fielding.

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Suryakumar said:

“We will bowl first. It looks a good wicket. Under lights, the wickets get better, so we want to chase.”

Hardik Pandya misses out for India due with a niggle and there is no place for Arshdeep Singh as well. Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh come in. Pakistan are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Today's IND vs PAK pitch report

“No surprises India have decided to bowl first. Pitch looks flat, the only thing is it might get slower as the game progresses as there is not much grass on it. 170 in a final is like 180 or 190 in a final and it'll certainly put pressure on the opposition.” - Simon Doull and Ravi Shastri

Today's IND vs PAK match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza

IND vs PAK - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Masudur Rahman

Third umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

