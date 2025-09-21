India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are facing Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. When the sides met in the group stage at the same venue, the Men in Blue hammered a struggling Pakistan outfit by seven wickets. India go into the Sunday's clash as well as firm favorites.
Suryakumar Yadav and co. were not at their convincing best in the 21-run win over Oman in their last group match in Abu Dhabi. However, one cannot read too much into it since that was more of a practice game, with India having already qualified for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in exceptional form for the Men in Blue, with eight wickets at an average of six. With the bat, Abhishek Sharma has got the team off to flying starts in all the three matches they have played so far. Skipper Suryakumar and Tilak Varma have also got runs.
Today's IND vs PAK toss result
India have won the toss and have opted to field first. Suryakumar said:
"Looks a nice track. There wasn't a lot of dew yesterday and we would like to chase."
Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy are back into the playing XI for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat come in for Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.
IND vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Today's IND vs PAK pitch report
“This is a pitch on which you wouldn't mind more spin. It is another used surface, but when you're batting first, you've got to get used to the pace and bounce. If the team batting first wants to make India sweat, 180 is required.” - Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravi Shastri
Today's IND vs PAK match complete players list
India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali
IND vs PAK - Today's match umpires
Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Third umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
