India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:39 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
India are favorites to win the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India are facing Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. When the sides met in the group stage at the same venue, the Men in Blue hammered a struggling Pakistan outfit by seven wickets. India go into the Sunday's clash as well as firm favorites.

Suryakumar Yadav and co. were not at their convincing best in the 21-run win over Oman in their last group match in Abu Dhabi. However, one cannot read too much into it since that was more of a practice game, with India having already qualified for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in exceptional form for the Men in Blue, with eight wickets at an average of six. With the bat, Abhishek Sharma has got the team off to flying starts in all the three matches they have played so far. Skipper Suryakumar and Tilak Varma have also got runs.

also-read-trending Trending

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to field first. Suryakumar said:

"Looks a nice track. There wasn't a lot of dew yesterday and we would like to chase."

Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy are back into the playing XI for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat come in for Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.

IND vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Today's IND vs PAK pitch report

“This is a pitch on which you wouldn't mind more spin. It is another used surface, but when you're batting first, you've got to get used to the pace and bounce. If the team batting first wants to make India sweat, 180 is required.” - Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravi Shastri
Today's IND vs PAK match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali

IND vs PAK - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Ahmad Shah Pakteen

Third umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
