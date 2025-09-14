  • home icon
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 14, 2025 19:39 IST
India v Pakistan - ICC Men
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket in the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India are facing arch-rivals Pakistan in match number six of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue are currently on top of Group A, with two points and an exceptional run rate of +10.483. Pakistan are second in the group, with two points and a net run rate of +4.650.

India thumped hosts UAE by nine wickets in their first match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, UAE were rolled over for 57 in 13.1 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered excellent figures of 4-7 from 2.1 overs. Medium pacer Shivam Dube also chipped in with 3-4 from two overs, while three other bowlers claimed one wicket each.

In the small chase of 58, the Men in Blue romped home in 4.3 overs, registering their fastest win in terms of overs. Abhishek Sharma hammered 30 off just 16 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. Shubman Gill also chipped in with an unbeaten 20 off nine balls on T20I comeback.

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Both the teams are going in with unchanged squads for the match.

IND vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Today's IND vs PAK pitch report

“This pitch seems drier compared to the rest and spin could be an important element. Pakistan feel this surface is on the slower side which can be seen in their selection.” - Sanjay Manjrekar & Ravi Shastri
Today's IND vs PAK match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza

IND vs PAK - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Masudur Rahman, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Third umpire: Ahmad Shah Pakteen

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
