India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Having clinched the ODI series 2-1, India will now face South Africa in a two-match Test series in the concluding part of their multi-format tour. The opening Test begins on Boxing Day (December 26) at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation, so they will be keen to rewrite history this time.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who missed the white ball leg of the tour, will feature in the red ball matches. The latter briefly returned home due to a family emergency, but has since rejoined the team. KL Rahul will continue to keep wickets for the team in the Test matches as well.

There have been a few changes to the Test squad since the one that was originally announced. Pacer Mohammed Shami, whose inclusion was subject to fitness, has been ruled out due to injury. Ishan Kishan has pulled out citing personal reasons and has been replaced by KS Bharat. Also, Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out due to injury.

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to live telecast the India vs South Africa 2023-24 series in India.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the Boxing Day Test match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website.

India vs South Africa 2023-24 Test series: Full squads

Below are the squads for the India vs South Africa 2023-24 Test series.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk).

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

