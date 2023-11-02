India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This will be a day-night clash and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. With a win today, Team India can become the first side to confirm their berth in the semi-final.

The Men in Blue remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. They have played six matches and have won six, most of them in emphatic fashion. In their last two matches, they have been challenged by New Zealand and England respectively, but have displayed the skills required to overcome obstacles.

For injury-hit Sri Lanka, the World Cup campaign has been a hugely disappointing one. They have won only two of six matches, their wins coming against the Netherlands and a struggling England outfit. Their chances of finishing in the top four suffered a body blow when they went down to Afghanistan by seven wickets in Pune.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kusal Mendis said:

“I think the pitch will be better for batting in the second part.”

The Lankans have made one change to their playing XI - Dhananjaya de Silva is not playing; Dushan Hemantha comes in. India are going in with an unchanged line-up.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Ricky Ponting and Michael Atherton, the pitch is the same as the one for the England vs South Africa match. There is a bit of shine, so it might not slow down as the game progresses. The challenge for the bowlers is to hit the hard length, which has been difficult to get away. It's hot and the pitch is full of runs. Batting first might be a good option.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha.

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe