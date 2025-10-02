India vs West Indies 2025, 1st Test: Toss result and match players list, teams & umpires

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 02, 2025 09:13 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
India team celebrates a wicket during The Oval Test (Image Credits: Getty Images)

India are taking on West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the first Test of the two-match series. The hosts were highly impressive in the red-ball series in England under a new captain in Shubman Gill. They ended the five-match series with a credible 2-2 scoreline. Gill led from the font with the bat, amassing 754 runs, with four hundreds and a best of 269.

The hosts would undoubtedly start the two-match series as favorites. However, they would be wary of taking West Indies lightly. Last time India played a Test series at home, an unfancied New Zealand outfit stunned them 3-0 to end their 12-year-old unbeaten run at home.

India will be without the services of keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is yet to recover from the injury he suffered in England. Mohammed Shami also remains unavailable due to fitness issues. The hosts, though, have enough depth in batting and bowling to go past the Windies.

IND vs WI - 1st Test toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Roston Chase said:

"Looks a good wicket. There will be a bit of moisture, but this is Test cricket and we will have to handle that first couple of hours. It is a young side, we want to come out and play some good cricket."
West Indies are going in with two seamers, two spinners and an all-rounder. Team India have picked three spinners and two pacers. Kuldeep Yadav has been picked ahead of Axar Patel.

IND vs WI - 1st Test Match Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w),Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Khary Pierre

IND vs WI - 1st Test Match Pitch report

“This is a red-soil pitch. There is an even covering of grass, so the seamers are sure to get something. The conditions should favor swing bowling. On touch, it feels cold. There is quite a lot of moisture in the surface. Looks like a spicy Day 1 pitch.” - Deep Dasgupta and Daren Ganga
IND vs WI - 1st Test match player list

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope (wk), John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach

IND vs WI - 1st Test Match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

