India vs West Indies 2025, 2nd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

India are facing West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the second Test of the two-match series. The hosts won the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs inside three days. They will be favorites to clinch the series 2-0 without much trouble.

Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies folded up for 162 in 44.1 overs on Day 1. Mohammed Siraj starred with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up three. In India's response, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja got hundreds. Jadeja also starred with the ball, claiming 4-54.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill would be disappointed that he could not convert their starts into big scores. Also, Sai Sudharsan registered another low score at No. 3 in what has been a disappointing start to his Test career.

India vs West Indies - 2nd Test toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Skipper Gill said:

“We will bat first. The wicket looks good to bat on Day 1.”

India are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For West Indies, Anderson Phillip and Tevin Imlach come in, while Brandon King and Johann Layne go out.

IND vs WI - 2nd Test Match Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI - 2nd Test Match Pitch report

"The pitch has some grassy areas to hold the surface together. There are some bald areas as well that should bring spinners into play. Don't expect a great deal of bounce. At one end, there is more consistent grass. So, one end may be for the seamers. At the other end, though, the surface may behave a little differently." - Deep Dasgupta and Ian Bishop

IND vs WI - 2nd Test match player list

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan

West Indies squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach

IND vs WI - 2nd Test Match umpires

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

