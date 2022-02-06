"The end goal is we should be able to achieve what the team wants" - Rohit Sharma reflects on India's win in the 1st ODI against West Indies

Indian cricket ushered into a new era with a win against West Indies on Sunday, in what was Rohit Sharma's first stint as full-time captain. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite missing a number of first-team players, India got across the line in a canter. The bowlers did all the damage in the first innings to restrict West Indies to an under-par total of 176.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of the show with his 4/49 in the first innings. He received plenty of support from Washington Sundar, who made his return to the side after a few injuries. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were the spearheads of the bowling attack, bagging a couple and one wicket respectively.

BCCI



Yuzvendra Chahal is adjudged the Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 4/49.

West Indies were in real danger of being blown away as their batting faultered once more. Apart from Jason Holder's rearguard half-century, there wasn't much to cheer about for the visitors.

In reply, Rohit Sharma marked his return to the side with a flamboyant 60. While India lost a few wickets in quick succession, Suryakumar Yadav got India over the line alongside debutant Deepak Hooda as India clinched a six-wicket win.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, in his post-match interview, suggested that his side had ticked most of the boxes in the first ODI. However, the Mumbai Indians captain did add that he would be open to any changes to the side if required.

Here's what the skipper had to say:

"To be honest, we were perfect in patches. I don't believe in a perfect game. There is always something that you have missed. We want to keep getting better as a team and all in all it was a great effort from everyone. We spoke of what we wanted to achieve and we ticked all the boxes."

He added:

"We could have created more pressure in the middle. They [Holder-Allen] created that partnership and we wanted to get them out. I'm open to a lot of things if we need to change."

Sharma didn't hesitate in being vocal about being open to changes if required. The opening batter kept his team first, wanting the end goal to be what the team wants.

"The end goal is that we should be able to achieve what the team wants - whether we want to bat or bowl differently. Honestly, I don't think we need to change a whole lot. All I will ask of the players it to challenge yourself and be innovative," Rohit added.

BCCI



win their 1000th ODI by 6 wickets



That's that from the 1st ODI. #TeamIndia win their 1000th ODI by 6 wickets

"Was confident about going into this game" - Rohit Sharma after his half-century helped India over the line

After missing the tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury, all eyes were on Rohit Sharma as he returned to the side as captain. There might be some pressure on the 34-year-old as he takes over the reigns from Virat Kohli. However, Rohit, the batter, picked up right where he left off.

Rohit divulged that he was feeling pretty confident coming into this contest and spoke about the importance of finding his rhythm. The Indian captain's classy 60 off 51 balls set the platform for his side to help them take an early lead in the series.

"I've been off for a while and didn't play for two months. I was back home, though, and hitting balls. It's about finding rhythm as a batter and I was confident going into this game," stated Rohit Sharma.

The toss might play a huge factor in the on-going series, with plenty of evidence of some dew. With the two remaining matches to be played at the same venue, Rohit believes the toss will become important going forward in the series. However, the skipper insisted that his side will look to take the toss out of the equation.

"The pitch had something in it. There was softness early on and in this particular game the toss became important. But if you keep ticking all the boxes, you can restrict any team and the same goes with the batting. Toss - I honestly want to take it away from the play, but if you win the toss, you take advantage of it," concluded the Indian captain.

The second ODI between the two sides will be played on Wednesday, 9th February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Edited by Aditya Singh