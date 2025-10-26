India W vs Bangladesh W, Women's World Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India Women are taking on Bangladesh Women in match number 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This is the last match in the league stage of the tournament. The Women in Blue have already qualified for the semifinals of the Women's World Cup, while Bangladesh have been knocked out of the competition.

India Women sealed their berth in the top four with a much-needed clinical win over New Zealand in their previous match. Sent into bat, they posted 340-9 in 49 overs as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal hit centuries, while Jemimah Rodrigues slammed an unbeaten 76 off 55 balls.

Set to chase a revised target of 325 in 44 overs, New Zealand were held to 271-8. Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud claimed two wickets each, while four other bowlers chipped in with one scalp each. India Women would be keen to keep the momentum going ahead of the big semifinal against Australia.

Today's IND W vs BAN W toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"Because of the overcast conditions, we thought that bowling would be a good decision."

Uma Chetry is making her debut as Richa Ghosh has been rested. Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana have also been given a rest, while Radha Yadav and Amanjot Kaur come into the playing XI.

IND W vs BAN W - Today's match playing XIs

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh Women: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

Today's IND W vs BAN W pitch report

“The conditions are overcast and humid. There are some green patches on the surface, more to bind it together. It will be good for batting, with not much to offer for the bowlers.” - Mithali Raj

Today's IND W vs BAN W match complete players list

India W squad: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Bangladesh W squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter

IND W vs NZ W - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Sue Redfern

Third umpire: Claire Polosak

Match Referee: Shandre Fritz

