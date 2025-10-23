India W vs New Zealand W, Women's World Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India Women are taking on New Zealand Women in match number 24 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. The match will be extremely crucial for both sides, keeping qualification for semifinals in mind. India are currently in fourth place, with four points from five games, while the Kiwis are in fifth place.

Ad

Following losses to South Africa and Australia, India Women went down to England Women by four runs in their previous match. Batting first, England posted 288-8 on the board. In the chase, the Women in Blue were in cruise control at one stage. They 234-3 in the 42nd over. However, Smriti Mandhana's dismissal proved to be a turning point as India choked to finish on 284-6.

A win against New Zealand on Thursday will confirm India's place in the semifinals. However, they need to lift their game as the hosts have been far from their best in the competition. Another loss will make India's path to the semifinals rather tricky.

Ad

Trending

Today's IND W vs NZ W toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Kiws are going in with an unchanged side. For India, Jemimah Rodrigues is back for Amanjot Kaur.

IND W vs NZ W - Today's match playing XIs

India Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Ad

New Zealand Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Today's IND W vs NZ W pitch report

"The pitch is firm, but on the dryer side. It is a red-soil surface of course. Spin should come into play as the game progresses but there is decent covering of grass to hold the surface together. So, on the whole, this is a sporting wicket." - Mithali Raj

Ad

Today's IND W vs NZ W match complete players list

India W squad: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav

New Zealand W squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Polly Inglis, Bella James

Ad

IND W vs NZ W - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Sue Redfern

Third umpire: Shathira Jakir

Match Referee: Michell Pereira

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️