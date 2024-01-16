"Indian cricket in safe hands"- Yuvraj Singh hails Prakhar Chaturvedi for breaking his 24-year-long record in Cooch Behar Trophy final

Former Indian legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh held the record for the highest individual score in the Cooch Behar Trophy final when he smashed 358 runs for Punjab 24 years ago against Bihar.

However, that record has been broken in the latest Cooch Behar Trophy final between Karnataka and Mumbai. Young Prakhar Chaturvedi smashed a staggering 404 runs and remained unbeaten as Karnataka thumped Mumbai on first-innings lead.

Yuvraj Singh took to X and quoted an article about Prakhar Chaturvedi's record. Praising the youngster, here's what Yuvraj had to say:

"Very happy to see this! Records are meant to be broken and I'm glad to see the future of Indian cricket in safe hands🏏🇮🇳"

After bundling out Mumbai for 380, Prakhar's marathon knock ensured Karnataka batted the opposition out of the game, scoring a ridiculous 890/8.

Yuvraj Singh recently hinted at mentoring in future

Yuvraj Singh has already had an impact on young cricketers like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill through grooming them. The World Cup winner believes he has it in him to groom more youngsters in the future so that Indian cricket grows from strength to strength.

Here's what he was quoted as saying recently by PTI:

"Mentoring is something I love to do. In the coming years, when my kids are settled, I want to give back to cricket and help the young guys get better. I think we face a lot of mental challenges in big tournaments. I believe in the mental aspect, I can really come in and work with these guys in the future."

Yuvraj added:

"I feel that I can contribute a lot, especially in the middle order. I have the confidence to work with the young guys, addressing not only their technique but also the mental challenges that come with cricket."

The record for the highest individual score ever in the history of the Cooch Behar Trophy tournament remains with Vijay Zol when he scored 451 for Maharashtra against Assam way back in 2011/12.

