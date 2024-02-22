Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) has come up with a unique idea. It will be organizing the first-ever edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), starting on February 23. A total of six teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place on March 3.

The six teams, namely VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai Champions, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Rajasthan Legends, and Telangana Tigers will lock horns with each other in the inaugural edition of the IVPL. All games will be held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The likes of Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, and Herschelle Gibbs will be in action and fans will get a chance to witness them turn back the clock. Each team will play a total of five games in the league phase in a round-robin format. The top four teams will progress to the semi-finals.

If you are willing to watch the matches live, the Board for Veteran Cricket in India has given all the guidelines to buy tickets. Some superstars of the game will be in action in the shortest format and you really don’t want to miss out on a chance to witness them live.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The opening match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 will be played between the Mumbai Champions and the Telangana Tigers on February 23, 2024. The first ball will be bowled at 7.00 pm IST. Barring the first day and the last, there will be double-header days, with two games played on each day.

The afternoon game will begin at 2.00 pm IST. The evening game will start at 7.00 pm IST and fans can buy tickets on the BookMyShow website. You can click on the link - https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/ivpl-2024/ET00388151 and book tickets.

The ticket prices start at ₹349. The tickets for the West General Stand (Lawn) and the North East General Stand (LAWN) are priced at ₹349. The East Stand VIP LAWN – Hospitality tickets are available for ₹2499.

The E-ticket must be produced by the person at the time of entry into the stadium. The gates will open an hour before the start of the match. The tickets are getting sold at a rapid rate and fans will have to hurry up if they want to witness the veterans of the game go head-to-head.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App