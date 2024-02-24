Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Most runs and wickets after VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan Legends (Updated) ft. Richard Levi and Samiullah Beigh

Red Carpet Delhi secured a 22-run win over Chhattisgarh Warriors in the second match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 while VVIP Uttar Pradesh bagged a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Legends in the third clash.

Red Carpet Delhi batted first and racked up a total of 255/4 in 20 overs. Opener Richard Levi smacked a 133-run knock off just 52 balls with the aid of six fours and 15 sixes. Herschelle Gibbs (30), Yashpal Singh (28), and Thisara Perera (38*) also played vital knocks.

Amit Mishra scalped two wickets while Animesh Sharma and Munaf Patel claimed one wicket each for Chhattisgarh Warriors.

In response, Chhattisgarh could manage only 233 runs in 19.4 overs, thereby losing the game by 22 runs. Naman Ojha (78), Saurabh Tiwary (70), and Shadab Jakati (41) gave their best but couldn't take their side over the line. Samiullah Beigh picked up a four-wicket haul while Bipul Sharma claimed three wickets.

Moving to the third encounter, Rajasthan Legends batted first and posted a total of 157/9 in 20 overs. Captain Angelo Perera was the top-scorer with 35 runs. Chris Mpofu was the standout bowler with a three-wicket haul for VVIP Uttar Pradesh.

In response, VVIP Uttar Pradesh took their side over the line in 16.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Bhanu Seth (41), Anshul Kapoor (53), and captain Parvinder Singh (44*) played crucial knocks to take their side home.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Veteran Premier League 2024.

IVPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Richard Levi DL-R 133 1 1 133 133 255.77 1 0 6 15 2 Peter Trego"}">Peter Trego MUM-C 92 1 1 92 92 209.09 0 1 8 6 3 Naman Ojha CHT-W 78 1 1 78 78 260 0 1 7 6 4 Saurabh Tiwary CHT-W 70 1 1 70 70 194.44 0 1 7 4 5 Phil Mustard MUM-C 60 1 1 60 60 193.55 0 1 6 4 6 Anshul Kapoor V-UP 53 1 1 53 53 123.26 0 1 6 1 7 Parvinder Singh V-UP 44 1 1 44 44 141.94 0 0 5 1 8 Ravi Kumar Rohith TLG-T 43 1 1 43 43 159.26 0 0 3 3 9 Shadab Jakati CHT-W 41 1 1 41 41 241.18 0 0 6 2 10 Bhanu Seth V-UP 41 1 1 41 41 215.79 0 0 2 5

Red Carpet Delhi's opening batter Richard Levi is the new leading run-scorer with 133 runs. Peter Trego slipped to the second rank with 92 runs. Chhattisgarh Warriors batter Naman Ojha moved to the third spot with 78 runs.

His colleague Saurabh Tiwary occupied the fourth spot with 70 runs. Phil Mustard (60) slipped from second to fifth rank. Anshul Kapoor settled with the sixth position, scoring 52 runs. Parvinder Singh (44) made it to the seventh rank

Ravi Kumar Rohith descended from third to eighth rank, accumulating 43 runs. Shadab Jakati (41) and Bhanu Seth (41) made it to the ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

IVPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Samiullah Beigh DL-R 4 1 1 9 6 9 0 1 0 2 Christopher Mpofu V-UP 3 1 1 9.33 8 7 0 1 0 3 Bipul Sharma DL-R 3 1 1 13.67 6 13.67 0 1 0 4 Peter Trego MUM-C 2 1 1 11 12 5.5 0 0 0 5 Amit Sanan MUM-C 2 1 1 13 12 6.5 0 0 0 6 Parveen Thapar V-UP 2 1 1 18.5 9 12.33 0 0 0 7 Vishvajitsinh Solanki MUM-C 2 1 1 26.5 12 13.25 0 0 0 8 Ashley Nurse DL-R 2 1 1 26 11 14.18 0 0 0 9 Amit Mishra CHT-W 2 1 1 26 9 17.33 0 0 0 10 Anureet Singh V-UP 1 1 1 18 24 4.5 0 0 0

Samiullah Beigh scalped four wickets to lead the bowling standings. Chris Mpofu scalped three wickets, averaging 9.33 to secure the second spot. Bipul Sharma picked up three wickets at an average of 13.67 to make it to the third position.

Peter Trego (2) and Amit Sanan (2) slipped three spots each to secure the fourth and fifth ranks at an average of 11 and 13, respectively. Parveen Thapar scalped two wickets at an average of 18.5 to settle for the sixth spot.

Vishvajitsinh Solanki (2) slipped from third to seventh position at an average of 26.5. Ashley Nurse (2), Amit Mishra (2), and Naresh Gahlot (1) settled with the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at an average of 26, 26, and 4, respectively.

