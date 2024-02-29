Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Legends vs Red Carpet Delhi, Match 13

VVIP Uttar Pradesh secured a 16-run win over Chhattisgarh Warriors in the 12th match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 while Red Carpet Delhi bagged a 27-run victory against Rajasthan Legends in the 13th game.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh moved one position up to occupy the pole position in the standings, with four wins and one defeat in five encounters. They have eight points at an NRR of 1.167.

Chhattisgarh Warriors descended from the top to second rank, having registered three wins and two defeats with six points at an NRR of 2.177. Red Carpet Delhi retained their third position with three wins and a defeat in four encounters, racking up six points at an NRR of 1.033.

Mumbai Champions occupy the fourth rank with two wins and as many defeats, gathering four points at an NRR of -0.969. Telangana Tigers held on the fifth position with one win and three defeats, pocketing two points at an NRR of -2.335.

Rajasthan Legends settled with the bottom spot, holding the wooden spoon, losing three successive encounters with an NRR of -1.801.

Pawan Negi and Richard Levi shine for their respective sides

In the 12th encounter, VVIP Uttar Pradesh batted first and posted a dominant total of 183/8 in 20 overs. Pawan Negi continued his good form, hitting 83* runs off 54 balls, including five fours and as many sixes.

Rajat Bhatia (37) and Rohit Prakash (29) sustained the momentum with valuable runs in the middle and death overs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Kalim Khan claimed three wickets apiece for the Warriors.

In response, Chhattisgarh Warriors' opener Naman Ojha scored a valuable 72-run knock off 48 balls, featuring four fours and as many sixes. He received good support from Gurkeerat Mann, who scored 37 runs off 28 balls.

However, other batters faltered badly due to pressure in the death overs as the team collapsed to 167/9 in 20 overs. Monu Kumar scalped a four-wicket haul while Chris Mpofu picked up a three-fer to turn the game upside down.

Shifting to the 13th clash, Red Carpet Delhi racked up a whopping total of 247/3 in 20 overs. Richard Levi (116 off 53 with 10 fours and eight sixes) and Asela Gunaratne (85* off 43 balls with six fours and as many sixes) stole the show.

In reply, Rajasthan Legends' no.3 batter Rajesh Bishnoi (98*) and Angelo Perera (46) put in standout performances. However, other batters couldn't make an impact to take their side over the line.

Eventually, Legends could only reach 220/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by 27 runs. Bipul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vikrant Sharma, Kapil Rana, Ashley Nurse, and Asela Gunaratne scalped a wicket apiece for Delhi.

