Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Red Carpet Delhi vs Telangana Tigers, Match 15

The veterans continued to impress with their T20 prowesses as two more matches were played in the ongoing Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 on Friday, March 1. Both matches were played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida.

In the first game of the day, Rajasthan Legends chased down a massive target of 225 against Mumbai Champions to register their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Red Carpet Delhi hunted down a target of 216 against Telangana Tigers for their third consecutive victory.

With the win, Rajasthan Legends opened their account and moved out of the bottom place in the points table. They now have two points in five matches with one win and four defeats alongside a net run rate of -1.384.

At the same time, Mumbai Champions finished fourth in the league standings with four points in five matches. The Mumbai-based franchise had two wins and three defeats in their account.

Red Carpet Delhi have displaced VVIP Uttar Pradesh at the top with eight points in five matches. They now have four wins and one loss in their account alongside a net run rate of +1.376. VVIP Uttar Pradesh also have eight points after five matches but their net run rate is +1.167.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Warriors have slipped to third place with six points in five matches. Telangana Tigers have finished at the bottom of the table with only two points in five matches. The Tigers from Telangana notched up only one win and four defeats with a net run rate of -2.447.

Naman Sharma’s explosive century headlines the day as Rajasthan Legends open their account

In the first game of the day, Mumbai Champions opted to bat first after winning the toss against Rajasthan Legends. Phil Mustard and Peter Trego each scored half-centuries. Moreover, a couple of handy contributions from Virender Sehwag and Rajat Singh helped Mumbai Champions post a massive total of 224/3 in 20 overs.

However, Rajasthan Legends’ opener Naman Sharma exploded in the chase with an unbeaten knock of 148 runs off 61 deliveries to win the game for his side single-handedly. He stitched an unbeaten 144-run partnership with Angelo Perera to complete the chase in 19.1 overs and register an eight-wicket win.

In the second game of the day, Red Carpet Delhi invited Telangana Tigers to bat first after winning the toss. The Tigers from Telangana managed to pull off a team effort as they posted an above-par total of 215/6 in 20 overs. While Shaik Ali top-scored with 56 runs, Thisara Perera picked up two wickets with the ball.

Chasing the target, former South African opener Richard Levi bludgeoned 72 runs off 27 deliveries to provide his team with a perfect start. With some useful contributions in the middle overs, Red Delhi Carpet managed to chase down the total in 15.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

