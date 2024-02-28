Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions, Match 11

The Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 continued with a doubleheader taking place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex on Wednesday, February 28.

In the first match, the Chhattisgarh Warriors took on the Rajasthan Legends, with the Chhattisgarh-based franchise emerging victorious by seven wickets. The second match saw an interesting contest between VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai Champions, with Mumbai winning the game by eight wickets.

Chhattisgarh Warriors are at the top of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) 2024 table with six points and an impressive net run rate of +3.097. VVIP Uttar Pradesh is second on the table, also with six points but a slightly lower net run rate of +1.270. Red Carpet Delhi completes the top three positions with four points and a net run rate of +0.889.

Mumbai Champions are fourth on the points table courtesy of a better net run rate of -0.969 compared to the other losing teams. The Telangana Tigers occupy the fifth spot with two points and a net run rate of -2.335. Rajasthan Legends prop up the rest of the table in sixth place with zero points and a net run rate of -1.785.

Mumbai Champions cruise to an 8-wicket victory over the VVIP Uttar Pradesh

The first game of the day saw the Rajasthan Legends post a below-par score of 110/10 against the Chattisgarh Warriors in their 20 overs. Opener Bhera Ram's 39 off 30 was the only sizable contribution for the Rajasthan-based franchise, with an SR of 130.

In response, the Chhattisgarh Warriors overhauled the total in just 12.3 overs and won the game by seven wickets. Saurabh Tiwary top-scored for Chattisgarh, scoring 47 off 34 deliveries with an SR of 138.24.

The second match saw a comfortable chase by the Mumbai Champions against VVIP Uttar Pradesh. VVIP Uttar Pradesh batted first and lost their opener, Bhanu Seth, for a duck.

Bhanu Seth’s partner and fellow opener Anshul Kapoor top scored (87 off 59) for VVIP Uttar Pradesh. Teammates Rohit Srivastava (30 off 22), Pawan Negi (13 off 8), Puneet Bisht (26 off 12), and Vinod Wilson (14 off 10) also put in useful contributions. They posted a total of 176/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 177 runs, it was a cakewalk for the Mumbai Champions as they reached the total with six deliveries to spare. It was courtesy of opener Phil Mustard (26 off 24), skipper Virender Sehwag (35 off 23), Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (69 off 38), and Peter Trego's (41 off 29).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App