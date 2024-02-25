Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan Legends, Match 3 

Two games were played on Saturday in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex on February 24, Friday.

In the first match, the Chhattisgarh Warriors took on the Red Delhi Carpets, with the Delhi-based franchise emerging victorious by 22 runs.

The second match saw an interesting contest between VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Legends, with the former winning the game by seven wickets.

After the completion of the first round of matches in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), VVIP UP find themselves at the top of the table with two points and an impressive net run rate of +1.714. Mumbai Champions are second on the table with two same points but have a slightly lower net run rate of +1.300.

Red Carpet Delhi complete the top three positions with two points and a net run rate of +1.100, after securing a five-wicket win over Chhattisgarh Warriors.

Chhattisgarh Warriors are fourth on the points table courtesy of a better net run rate of -1.100 compared to the other losing teams. Telangana Tigers occupy the fifth spot with a net run rate of -1.300. Rajasthan Legends prop up the rest of the table at sixth position with a -1.714 net run rate.

Chhattisgarh Warriors fall short by 22 Runs in a high-scoring encounter against the Red Carpet Delhi

Batting first, Red Carpet Delhi posted a challenging total of 255/4 in their 20 overs. Opener Richard Levi hammered a quickfire century (133 off 52 deliveries) with a strike rate of 255.77. In response, the Chhattisgarh Warriors fell short by 22 runs as they were bowled out for 233/10 in 19.4 overs. Samiullah Beigh took four wickets for Red Carpet Delhi and was complemented well by teammate Bipul Sharma's 3/41 in three overs.

The second match saw a comfortable chase by VVIP Uttar Pradesh against Rajasthan Legends. The latter batted first and their top order never got going.

Skipper Angelo Perera top scored (35 off 24) for Rajasthan with useful contributions from teammates Rajesh Bishnoi (27), Gaurav Sachdeva (20), Sreesanth (28), and Narendra Kumar Meera (18), posting a total of 157/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 158 runs, it was a cakewalk for the Uttar Pradesh-based side. They chased the total with 22 deliveries to spare, courtesy of openers Bhanu Seth (41 off 19), Anshul Kapoor (53 off 43), and skipper Parvinder Singh's contribution.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App