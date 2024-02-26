Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Mumbai Champions (Updated) ft. Pawan Negi

A total of two matches were played in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 on Monday, February 26.

In the sixth match, VVIP Uttar Pradesh won the toss against Telangana Tigers and decided to bat first. Uttar Pradesh posted 269 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Pawan Negi was the highest scorer for the team with 139 runs off just 56 deliveries. Sudeep Tyagi was the pick of the Telangana bowlers, taking two wickets for 51 runs in four overs.

In reply, Chris Gayle scored 94 runs off 46 deliveries but it wasn't enough as Telangana could only manage 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets, thereby losing the match by 45 runs. Uttar Pradesh's Chris Mpofu bowled exceptionally well as he took five wickets while giving 36 runs in four overs.

In the seventh match, Mumbai Champions decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Chhattisgarh Warriors. Chhattisgarh managed 231 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, with Jatin Saxena and Asghar Afghan scoring half-centuries. Asghar emerged as the team's highest scorer with 59 runs off 31 deliveries.

In reply, Mumbai mustered 173 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 58 runs. Vishvajitsinh Solanki (43 off 20) was the only batter to score more than 30 runs for the team. Kalim Khan, Milinda Siriwardana, and Shadab Jakati picked two wickets each for Chhattisgarh.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Pawan Negi VUP 215 3 3 139 71.67 206.73 1 1 21 12 2 Anshul Kapoor VUP 187 3 3 71 62.33 148.41 - 3 19 6 3 Richard Levi"}">Richard Levi RCD 145 2 2 133 72.5 230.16 1 - 7 16 4 Siva-Bharath-Kumar Sagiri TT 124 3 3 87 62 161.04 - 1 15 5 5 Peter Trego"}">Peter Trego MC 122 2 2 92 122 184.85 - 1 10 8 6 Asela Gunaratne RCD 117 2 2 106 - 195 1 - 15 5 7 Saurabh Tiwary CW 116 2 2 70 58 184.13 - 1 14 4 8 Chris Gayle TT 94 1 1 94 94 204.35 - 1 3 10 9 Naman Ojha CW 91 2 2 78 45.5 211.63 - 1 8 6 10 Bhanu Seth VUP 80 3 3 41 26.67 228.57 - - 7 8

Pawan Negi is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 215 runs in three matches at an average of 71.67.

Anshul Kapoor is the second-highest run-scorer, having made 187 runs in three games at a strike rate of 148.41.

Richard Levi is in third position with 145 runs in two matches at an average of 72.50.

Siva-Bharath-Kumar Sagiri has amassed 124 runs in three matches at an average of 62 and is in fourth place.

Peter Trego has featured in two matches and is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 122 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 184.85.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Chris Mpofu VUP 9 3 3 10.89 7.33 8.91 1 - - 2 Amit Sanan MC 5 2 2 11 9.6 6.88 - - - 3 Samiullah Beigh RCD 5 2 2 16.8 9.6 10.5 - 1 - 4 Sudeep Tyagi TT 4 3 3 27.5 16.5 10 - - - 5 Bipul Sharma RCD 4 2 2 15.5 9 10.33 - - - 6 Parveen Thapar VUP 4 3 3 23.75 12 11.88 - - - 7 Monu Kumar VUP 3 3 3 18.33 20 5.5 - - - 8 Thilak-S TT 3 3 3 19.33 12 9.67 - - - 9 Syed Quadri TT 3 3 3 24.33 14 10.43 - - - 10 Vinay Yadav MC 3 2 2 14 8 10.5 - - -

Chris Mpofu has emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in three matches at an average of 10.89.

Second-placed Amit Sanan has taken five wickets in two matches at an average of 11.

Samiullah Beigh has bagged five wickets and is in third place. He has a bowling average of 16.80.

Sudeep Tyagi and Bipul Sharma have picked four wickets each and occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App