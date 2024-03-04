Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mumbai Champions vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh (Updated) ft. Pawan Negi

Mumbai Champions faced VVIP Uttar Pradesh in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 final on Sunday, March 3, at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida.

Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to bowl. Mumbai scored 214 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Phil Mustard and Peter Trego scored a half-century each for the team. Mustard was the highest scorer for Mumbai and made 76 runs off 45 deliveries. Trego remained unbeaten on 57 runs off 33 deliveries.

Chris Mpofu was the most successful bowler for Uttar Pradesh and took three wickets for 43 runs in four overs. Pawan Negi picked a wicket as well.

Uttar Pradesh lost their first three wickets inside the Powerplay overs. Negi and Parvinder Singh added 113 runs for the fourth wicket. Negi scored 105 runs off 55 deliveries and helped Uttar Pradesh reach the target of 215 runs in 19.2 overs. Uttar Pradesh won the match by six wickets.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player TEAM RUNS MAT INNS HS AVG SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Pawan Negi V-UP 510 7 7 139 102 188.19 2 3 48 27 2 Richard Levi DL-R 360 6 6 133 60 215.57 2 1 29 30 3 Peter Trego MUM-C 344 7 7 92 114.67 177.32 - 3 30 19 4 Phil Mustard MUM-C 309 7 7 76 44.14 166.13 - 4 36 14 5 Anshul Kapoor V-UP 289 6 6 87 57.8 146.7 - 4 27 11 6 Naman Ojha CHT-W 282 6 6 78 56.4 175.16 - 2 27 15 7 Jatin Saxena CHT-W 264 6 6 92 44 204.65 - 3 30 16 8 Asela Gunaratne DL-R 263 6 6 106 87.67 185.21 1 1 31 12 9 Abhishek Jhunjhunwala MUM-C 209 7 7 69 41.8 153.68 - 2 20 10 10 Angelo Perera RAJ-L 200 5 5 59 50 194.17 - 1 20 10

Pawan Negi finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament and scored 510 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 188.19. Richard Levi remained in second position and had 360 runs to his name in six outings at an average of 60.

Peter Trego was the third-highest run-scorer and made 344 runs in seven matches at an average of 114.67 and a strike rate of 177.32. Phil Mustard jumped to fourth place from eighth and made 309 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 166.13.

Anshul Kapoor finished in fifth place and had made 289 runs in six outings at an average of 57.80.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Chris Mpofu V-UP 15 7 7 16.47 10.8 9.15 1 - - 2 Amit Sanan MUM-C 9 7 7 21.11 15.33 8.26 - - - 3 Amit Mishra CHT-W 9 6 6 24.22 13.33 10.9 - 1 - 4 Monu Kumar V-UP 8 7 7 21.13 19.5 6.5 - 1 - 5 Munaf Patel CHT-W 8 6 6 12.5 11.25 6.67 1 - - 6 Shadab Jakati CHT-W 8 6 6 18.5 15.75 7.05 - 1 - 7 Peter Trego MUM-C 7 7 7 25 16.29 9.21 - - - 8 Ashley Nurse DL-R 7 6 6 28.43 15.14 11.26 - - - 9 Bipul Sharma DL-R 6 5 5 26.83 18 8.94 - - - 10 Vikrant Sharma DL-R 6 4 4 23.33 14 10 - - -

Chris Mpofu was miles ahead of other bowlers and finished as the leading wicket-taker. He took 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.47, an economy of 9.15, and a strike rate of 10.80.

Amit Sanan jumped to second place from sixth and took nine wickets in seven games at an average of 21.11. Amit Mishra moved to third place from second. He finished with nine wickets in six matches at an average of 24.22.

Monu Kumar slipped to fourth position from third, having taken eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.13. Munaf Patel picked eight wickets in six matches at an average of 12.50 and finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

