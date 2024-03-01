Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajasthan Legends vs Mumbai Champions (Updated) ft. Richard Levi

Rajasthan Legends took on Mumbai Champions in the 14th match of the Indian Veterans Premier League 2024 on Friday, March 1. Mumbai Champions put in a masterclass show with the bat as they notched a huge score of 225 runs on the board in the first innings.

Phil Mustard (59) and Virender Sehwag (34) gave the team a solid start in the first half of the innings. The duo set the foundation, while Peter Trego and Rajat Singh capitalized on that.

Trego played a sensational unbeaten knock of 77 off 28 deliveries, while Rajat Singh gave him handy support, scoring 47 off 23 balls. For Rajasthan Legends, Seekkuge Prasanna was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Despite scoring a gigantic score on the board, it didn’t prove enough as Rajasthan Legends chased it down in 19.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Naman Sharma tore apart Mumbai’s bowling attack as he played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 148 runs in 61 balls. He found great support from Angelo Perera, who also played a quick-fire unbeaten knock of 59 off 23 balls.

In the second match of the day, Red Carpet Delhi locked horns with Telangana Tigers. The latter batted first and notched a formidable score of 215 runs in 20 overs. Shaik Ali top scored with 56 runs in 31 balls, while the likes of Dilshan Munaweera (30), Ravi Kumar (42), and Kandi-Shashikanth Reddy (49) also made handy contributions.

Thisara Perera and Vikrant Sharma were expensive with the ball but both of them picked two wickets each for Red Carpet Delhi. Chasing a mammoth score, Delhi needed a good start and they got that as well.

Richard Levi played a phenomenal knock of 68 runs in 26 deliveries to give the team a racing start. Runs continue to flow with the likes of Asela Gunaratne (36) and Thisara Perera (39) making handy contributions. As a result of that, Red Carpet Delhi chased down the score inside 16 overs.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024­­ Most Runs List

Sr. No Player TEAM RUNS MAT INNS HS AVG SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Richard Levi DL-R 359 5 5 133 71.8 220.25 2 1 29 30 2 Pawan Negi V-UP 311 5 5 139 77.75 187.35 1 2 27 18 3 Anshul Kapoor V-UP 274 4 4 87 91.33 148.11 0 4 26 10 4 Peter Trego MUM-C 267 5 5 92 133.5 182.88 0 2 25 1 5 Asela Gunaratne DL-R 255 5 5 106 127.5 186.13 1 1 29 12 6 Naman Ojha CHT-W 239 5 5 78 59.75 178.36 0 2 21 14 7 Angelo Perera RAJ-L 200 5 5 59 50 194.17 0 1 20 10 8 Jatin Sahay Saxena CHT-W 188 5 5 92 37.6 257.53 0 2 21 14 9 Rajesh Bishnoi RAJ-L 171 5 4 98 57 158.33 0 1 8 14 10 Saurabh Tiwari CHT-W 170 5 5 70 56.67 160.38 0 1 18 8

After playing a phenomenal knock on Friday, Richard Levi finds himself at the top of the runs chart. He has 359 runs to his name in five matches at an average of 71.80. Pawan Negi slips down to second spot with 311 runs, followed by Anshul Kapoor at third with 274 runs.

Peter Trego moves to fourth spot with 267 runs, while Asela Gunaratne is at fifth with 255 runs. Naman Ojha finds himself in sixth position with 239 runs under his name.

Angelo Perera is sitting at the seventh spot with 200 runs. He is followed by Jatin Sahay Saxena (188), Rajesh Bishnoi (171), and Saurabh Tiwari (170) at eighth, ninth, and tenth position, respectively.

Indian Veteran Premier League Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Chris Mpofu VUP 12 5 5 13.33 9.5 8.42 1 - - 2 Monu Kumar VUP 8 5 5 13.38 13.5 5.94 - 1 - 3 Amit Sanan MUM-C 7 5 5 19.57 15.43 7.61 0 1 0 4 Amit Mishra CHT-W 7 5 5 24.57 13.71 10.75 0 1 0 5 Vikrant Sharma DL-R 6 3 3 18.33 12 9.17 0 1 0 6 Munaf Patel CHT-W 6 5 5 11.33 11 6.18 1 0 0 7 Ashley Nurse DL-R 6 5 5 27.33 14.67 11.18 0 1 0 8 Gurkeerat Singh Mann CHT-W 5 5 3 12.4 13.2 5.64 0 1 0 9 Mohammed Kalim Khan CHT-W 5 5 3 19.4 10.8 10.78 0 1 0 10 Bipul Sharma DL-R 5 4 4 25 16.8 8.93 0 1 0

Christopher Mpofu is sitting at the pole position with 12 wickets under his bag. Monu Kumar Singh is the second-best bowler in the tournament thus far, having managed to pick up eight wickets. At number three is Amit Sanan with seven wickets. Amit Mishra (7), Vikrant Sharma (6), and Munaf Patel (6) follow him in fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Ashley Nurse finds himself at number seven with six wickets, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann is at eight with five wickets. The ninth and tenth positions in the most wickets tally are occupied by Mohammed Kalim Khan (5) and Bipul Sharma (5), respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App